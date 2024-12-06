Fearless Energy Drink Thrills Consumers To Exciting Movie Experience

Share

Nigeria’s leading energy drink brand, Fearless Energy Drink, has appreciated its consumers with a movie outing at the Ikeja City Mall for a thrilling experience.

The Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry variants are a popular delight among the teeming consumers. The Brand Manager of Fearless Energy Drink, Olaniyi Aderuku, said:

“The movie outing is part of the ways to reward and excite our consumers for their loyalty, especially within the present economic situation.

“Overall, the initiative is to strengthen brand loyalty and create a positive emotional connection with our customers.”

Aderuku said Fearless Energy Drink will continually strive for taste superiority, excellence, and innovation in providing exceptional experiences to its consumers and will maintain its strong commitment to consumer connection and satisfaction.

According to him, “Our choice of the movie ‘Gladiators 2’ aligns with Fearless Energy Drink’s bold and empowering spirit, inspiring our consumers to conquer challenges and embrace their inner strength.

“Also, the Fearless Energy Drink with its tagline ‘Embrace The Thrill’ offers its consumers the unquenchable desire to make a difference in their endeavours, with the positive energy it provides, through credible platforms that resonate with its values of courage, leadership, and the willpower to succeed.”

