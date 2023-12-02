Fearless Energy Drink Takes Centre Stage At Autofest 2023

Fearless Energy Drink took the spotlight at the inaugural TOR’Q Autofest in Lagos, turning heads and revving up the energy of car drifters, super bikers, and enthusiasts from across Africa.

The brand, known for its positive energy, show- capital of Cape Verde on Tuesday, December 5th. cased exceptional talent in auto sports through electrifying displays at the event themed ‘TOR’Q 23: The Fearless Showdown.’ The event, which held at Eko Hotel in Victoria Island on Sunday, November 26, 2023, drew thousands of sports lovers and fun-seekers, featuring acts by female car drifters and superbikers.

The city of Lagos came alive with motorsports and super-bikers drifting in grand style, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Top-notch artistes, including popular artist 9ice, captivated the audience with performances.

Winners of Bigi-powered Nigerian Idol Seasons 7 & 8, Progress Chukwuyem and Victory Gbakara, showcased their musical prowess. Kanyinsola Sangowawa, Assistant Brand Manager of Fearless Energy Drink, highlighted the brand’s recent recognition as the ‘Most Outstanding Energy Drink in Consumer Engagement.’

She stated that this recognition affirms the brand’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance talent, innovation, and the courageous spirit. Biola Aransiola, Assistant Brand Manager for Bigi, expressed satisfaction in sponsoring an event that united diverse segments of the target audience.