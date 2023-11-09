Fearless Energy Drink Launches New 50cl Can

Fearless Energy Drink, Nigeria’s number one energy drink brand of Rite Foods Limited, has announced the launch of its new 50cl can, designed to provide consumers with a refreshing energy boost in a convenient and stylish package.

Fearless Energy Drink, known for its two distinct flavors (Classic and Red Berry), has since its inception in 2017, consistently provided premium-quality energy drink serving Nigerians with the needed strength to embrace life to the fullest.

With the introduction of the new 50cl can, Fearless Energy Drink is taking this commitment to the next level by offering a wider range of pack choices to fit into the various lifestyles of its consumers. The new 50cl can is a result of Fearless Energy Drink’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

The larger size ensures that consumers can enjoy Fearless Energy Drink’s signature blend of revitalising ingredients for extended periods, whether they are powering through a hectic workday or embarking on new and exciting experiences.