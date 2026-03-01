Fear Over Use Of Fattening Drugs On Livestock

. It could lead to diarrhea, Mad Cow disease- Experts

A number of beef consumers in the country are now apprehensive as livestock dealers in Kano are reportedly abusing fattening drugs known in the local parlance as “Sha Ka Fashe” on animals, in order to boost their size, increase their weight and income.

The growing practice is becoming so alarming, putting animals, farmers, and consumers at risk while the development calls for urgent government regulation.

Investigation shows that some dealers are allegedly prone to using fattening substances — weight-gain drugs to artificially fatten cattle and sheep. Although the practice is basically to attract buyers, the impact is raising concerns on the safety and quality of the animal meat.

Malam Muhammad Balarabe, who was deceived to purchase a huge cow complained about significant financial loss because a “very big and healthy-looking cow” said it eventually deteriorated and later died within days of purchase.

Balarabe called for prompt provision of regulatory and legal framework to ensure proper control of the practice.

Our Correspondent also found out that if the practice remained unchecked it is like a ticking time bomb for animal and human health, while the nation risks losing breeds, farmers, and food security.

Experts however, are of the view that the practice could equally spark antimicrobial resistance and Mad Cow Disease, particularly as livestock dealers who reportedly administer “Sha ka Fashe” are doing so to rapidly bulk up animals for economic reasons, but in the long run, they are causing animals to suffer severe diarrhea, infections, and at times, sudden death.

Cattle business is thriving in Kano markets, as Nigeria’s growing appetite for meat, milk, and leather expands. Hence, livestock markets in Wudil, Dambatta, Ladin Makole, and a host of others boom with activities to meet the rising demand for meat and leather, the business of livestock trade is facing challenges of under regulation, amidst.

An investigation conducted by our reporter revealed a critical regulatory vacuum, a development that’s apparently jeopardizing public health and weakens economic stability of the people.

An Assistant Director and second in command to the Kano State, Coordinator NAFDAC, Mrs. Alice Attabor, revealed that the agency had cracked down and destroyed fake agrochemicals, seized offensive drugs from manufacturers, and prosecuted some offenders.

“So far, the agency has destroyed a significant consignment of fake agrochemicals and prosecutes offenders under Sections 5 & 6 of the NAFDAC Act”, she said.

According to her, factories producing unregistered animal medicines have been sealed, with operators prosecuted facing up to 5 years imprisonment.

The Director of Public Health and Epidemiology, Dr. Abubakar Sani Inuwa of the Ministry of Livestock in Kano, said although the Ministry has yet to receive formal complaints on livestock fattening drugs, yet measures are proactively taken in addressing issues that could affect public health.

Dr. Inuwa said the Ministry had stepped up measures to register livestock premises in the state in order to tighten regulations, effectively track dealers of veterinary drugs, livestock feeds, dairy products, and meat sellers.