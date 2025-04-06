Fear On Rivers Sea Route As Pirates Kidnap, Kill Travellers

Share

There is growing fear among sea travelers along the New Calabar route in Rivers State due to the incessant attacks by Pirates, who rob, kidnap for ransom, and sometimes kill their hostages if their families or friends delay in paying the ransom.

Many travelers, particularly those who would normally use boats to travel from neighboring communities to Port Harcourt, the State capital, are now avoiding this mode of transportation due to the increasing menace of pirates.

According to findings, some Traders and business owners have resorted to spending more money and taking longer routes by land as a safer alternative to sea travel, given the Pirates’ activities.

“Whenever you decide to travel by sea, your heart keeps racing because no one knows when pirates will suddenly appear,” said one traveler, who recently arrived in Port Harcourt by sea but remains undecided about how to return to Bille.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, pirates hijacked a boat carrying passengers from Bille Kingdom to Port Harcourt, taking the travelers into captivity.

According to an informed source, instead of merely robbing the passengers and allowing them to continue their journey, the pirates held them hostage to extract ransom from their family members and friends.

The source added that days after the abduction, the families of the victims were still in the dark about their whereabouts, with some relatives “undergoing immense pain” due to the uncertainty.

A few days earlier, Pirates killed a renowned fashion designer, Hope Georgewill, the chief executive officer of HMG Attitudes, which combines a fashion academy, bespoke and industrial tailoring, and luxury brand services.

Georgewill was traveling by speedboat from Elem-Kalabari in Degema Local Government Area to Port Harcourt when the pirates ambushed him, the boat driver, and another passenger along the New Calabar River in Degema LGA.

The Kidnappers reportedly demanded a N10 million ransom for the release of the victims and murdered Georgewill on the afternoon of Friday, March 28, 2025, despite efforts to secure his release.

The source also revealed that the Pirates “are always hovering around the New Calabar River, ready to strike once they spot an advancing boat heading to or from Port Harcourt.”

