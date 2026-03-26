Fear Of Reparation Reason UK Rejects Biafra Agenda – Arnold

The possible demand for reparation for years of plunder and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Biafra territory has been put forward as reason the British would not want to discuss or support Biafra separatist agitation.

An American rights advocate and writer, Mike Arnold, in his analysis of Britain’s silence over issues of Biafra, contended that revenue running to the tune of $6 trillion siphoned from the territory from 1960 to 1967 to the present, through the oil giant, Shell BP’s operations, apparently the largest reparations claim in human history, is Britain’s fear.

In arriving at the figure, Arnold declared that it was sourced from declassified British government documents, Harold Wilson’s own words, Shell-BP’s own records and The Foreign Office’s own confessions.

He alleged that, “Nigeria has earned approximately $600 billion in oil revenue since the 1960s. Two-thirds of Shell-BP’s operations were in Biafran territory. At a 60% territorial share — $360 billion. Adjusted for inflation from 1967 dollars to today — conservatively $2.5 trillion.”

Also, reparations for wrongful death of up to 3 million people, International wrongful death precedents — Holocaust reparations, ICC awards, comparable genocide settlements — range from $100,000 to $500,000 per life. At a conservative $500,000 per person, $1.5 trillion. Obstruction of humanitarian aid. Arms supply to an aggressor. Compounding interest on all of the above — add $500 billion minimum.

“A free Biafra,” he argued, “- or any legitimate successor government representing the Southeast — would have full legal standing to file this claim before the International Court of Justice, which is exactly why the British don’t want anyone talking about Biafra.”

The former mayor of Blanco, Texas, traced the systematic insensitivity of the British to Biafra’s marginalisation to the time of Prime Minister Harold Wilson after Lugard’s amalgamation of 1914, describing it as a deliberate strategy to protect British economic interest as stated by their own declassified Foreign Office documents.

“The sole immediate British interest in Nigeria is that the Nigerian economy should be brought back to a condition in which our substantial trade and investment in the country can be further developed, and particularly so that we can regain access to important oil installations.”

“In 1914, Lord Lugard drew a line around two incompatible civilisations — the Islamic Caliphate of the North and the Christian and traditional peoples of the South — called it Nigeria, and handed it to the Crown. Nobody was asked.

“The contraption was designed from birth to keep the Caliphate in administrative control and the oil flowing to London. When the Southeast tried to leave in 1967 — after tens of thousands of Igbos were slaughtered in northern pogroms — Britain showed its hand.”

Arnold further alleged that “Shell-BP — part owned by the British government — controlled 84% of Nigeria’s oil production. Two-thirds of it was in Biafran territory.

“So Harold Wilson’s Labour government secretly armed the Nigerian federal military. Millions of rounds of ammunition. Hundreds of machine guns. Thousands of mortar and artillery bombs. Aircraft. Armoured personnel carriers.

“While standing in Parliament and lying about it. Nigeria imposed a blockade on Biafra. Food couldn’t get in. Medicine couldn’t get in. The famine was not an accident. It was the strategy.

“When parliamentarians begged Wilson to stop — estimating two million deaths from starvation — he rebuffed them. Two days later, he secretly agreed to supply Nigeria with aircraft for the first time.

When images of skeletal Biafran children shocked the world, Wilson called it “propaganda.” ”

Far from being an advocate of Biafra secession, the American declared his firm belief in the fundamental rights of people to choose their own path, and decried Britain’s “vast, horrific, ongoing evil,” against the people, with neither apology nor acknowledgement in a school textbook.

“And apparently, that is the most dangerous thing I can say in Washington. More dangerous than naming the genocide and those behind it. More dangerous than exposing the lobbyists and pharisaical swamp creatures.”

He argued that, in comparison, the Caribbean nation’s current pursuit of $10 trillion from Britain for slavery reparations, supports and encourages Nigeria’s case, which is more recent, more direct, and more documentable, “because this one hangs a starvation genocide around some very important limey necks.”