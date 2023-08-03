Fear Of Limited Borrowing Space Amid Debt Surge

With the country’s debt stock hitting N49.85 trillion in the first quarter 2023, excluding N22.719 trillion Ways and Means CBN advances to the government, the DMO in a fresh Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) has advised government to deepen revenue streams and lessen further loan obligations Abdulwahab Isa reports

The nation’s total debt stock spiralled further in the first quarter of 2023, fueling concerns about strategies to be adopted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to contain and minimise debt exposure. In a recently released debt update, the custodian of Nigeria’s debt stock, the Debt Management Office (DMO), provided insights into the current debt position.

Debt status

In line with standard procedure for keeping Nigerians abreast of debt status on a quarterly basis, the Debt Management Office (DMO) last week released an updated debt stock figure for the first quarter of 2023. According to the debt custodian, Nigeria’s total debt for the period ending March 31, 2023, rose to N49.85 trillion ($108.30 billion) from N46.25 trillion as of December 21, 2022.

DMO explained that total public debt comprised the external and domestic debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states, and the Federal Capital Territory, now totaling N49.85 trillion. In addition, the DMO explained that the recently securitised Ways and Means loans of N22.719 trillion would be included as Federal Government domestic debt in June 2023.

The agency explained: “Comparatively, the total public debt stock for the preceding period, December 31, 2022, stood at N46.25 ($103.31 billion). During the period, there was an increase in the debt stock of the Federal Government, states, and FCT.

“The public debt stock for March 2023 does not include the FGN’s N22.719 trillion Ways and Means Advances of the Central Bank of Nigeria, whose securitization was approved by the National Assembly in May 2023.

The amount will be included in the FGN’s Domestic Debt Stock as of June 2023.” The rise of debt ignites fears At N49.5 trillion in current debt, there is a likelihood of the government contracting additional loan obligations.

For instance, the current new government secured $500 million last week. The World Bank’s $500 million fresh loan is to help Nigeria drive women’s empowerment. Approved on June 27, 2018, it totaled $100 million and was to scale up financing for Nigeria’s Women’s Programme.

The global bank said in a statement: “The World Bank has approved $500 million for Nigeria for Women Programme Scale Up (NFWP-SU). The scale-up financing will further support the government of Nigeria to invest in improving the livelihoods of women in Nigeria.

“The NFWP-SU will help to ensure better economic opportunities for women, which is essential for addressing gender inequality; guaranteeing better education, health, and nutrition outcomes for families; and building women’s and communities’ resilience to climate change.” The World Bank stressed the need for the government to address issues that inhibit women’s economic empowerment and hinder inclusive, low-carbon, and resilient economic growth.

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, was quoted as saying: “We have seen promising outcomes from the parent NFWP, which has helped to create economic opportunities for thousands of rural women through the Women Affinity Groups. NFWP’s model is helping to improve livelihood opportunities for women, enhance their capacity to adapt to climate change, and participate in local administrations for policymaking related to community empowerment.”

“Closing the gender gap in key economic sectors could yield gains of between $9.3 billion and $22.9 billion, and we are optimistic that this scale-up will help Nigeria move clos- er to bridging this gap” the World Bank explained.

Giving insight into the loan, Task Team Leader for Nigeria for Women Project, Michael Ilesanmi, said: “The programme aims to mobilise poor and vulnerable women into different institutions and, using these institutional platforms, link them to markets as well as financial and non-financial services. Through participation in women’s Affinity Groups, project beneficiaries build social capital that can then be leveraged to access financial, political, and economic capital—thus leading to both social and economic empowerment.”

Experts projected that Nigeria’s debt stock could rise to N81.64 trillion this year. The figure was ar- rived at based on the 2022 Debt Sustainability Analysis Report by the Debt Management Office.

According to the debt office, the increase in total public debt-to- GDP to 37.1 percent in 2023 from 23.4 percent as of September 2022 was due to the inclusion of an estimated N8.8 trillion in 2023 debt, the government’s Ways and Means debt of over N23 trillion, and an estimated Promissory note issuance of N2.87 trillion in the debt stock. As of December 2022, Nigeria’s total public debt was N46.25 trillion, which means there might be an increase of 76.52 percent this year.

Less borrowing and more revenue

In a recently released report titled “Annual National Market Access Country (MAC) Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA),” the Debt Management Office (DMO) cautioned the Federal Government that the projected revenue of N10 trillion for 2023 cannot support fresh borrowings. According to the office, the projected government’s debt service- to-revenue ratio of 73.5 percent for 2023 is high and a threat to debt sustainability.

It noted that the government’s current revenue profile cannot support higher levels of borrowing. According to the report, the projected FGN debt service-to-revenue ratio of 73.5 percent for 2023 is high and a threat to debt sustainability.

“It means that the revenue profile cannot support higher levels of borrowing. Attaining a sustainable FGN Debt Service-to-Revenue ratio would require an increase in FGN Revenue from N10.49 trillion projected in the 2023 Budget to about N15.5 trillion,” the report noted.

The agency admonished the Federal Government to pay more attention to revenue generation by implementing far-reaching revenue mobilisation initiatives and reforms, including the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiatives and all its pillars, with a view to raising the country’s tax revenue to GDP ratio from about seven percent to that of its peer.

The Federal Government will be unable to borrow a lot as it nears its self-imposed debt limit of 40 percent, the Debt Management Office has said. DMO noted that the country’s debt stock is within sustainable limits at 37.1 percent but is nearing a point where it has little room for borrowing.

It said: “The country’s debt stock remains sustainable un- der these criteria, but the borrowing space has been reduced when compared to Nigeria’s self-imposed debt limit of 40 percent set in the MTDS, 2020-2023.” It recommended that even though the government must be careful with borrowing, it has a borrowing space of 2.9 percent (about N14.66 trillion) due to its self-imposed limit of 40 percent.

It is recommended that this should not be used as a basis for higher levels of borrowing, as was the case in the 2023 budget. This is because the outcome of the shock scenario, which is more realistic in the circumstances, exceeded the self-imposed limit.

To reduce borrowing and the budget deficit, DMO stated that the government should encourage the private sector to fund some of the capital projects that are being financed through borrowing through the public-private partnership schemes. It added that the Federal Government could reduce borrowing through the privatisation and/ or sale of Government assets.

Import of debt sustainability

The Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) is a World Bank/International Monetary Fund tool for best practices in public debt management that the Debt Management Office (DMO) adopted. The agency has implemented DSA over the past several years as one of the key principles guiding debt management strategies.

DSA is an annual exercise anchored by the DMO with the participation of key federal government agencies, namely the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the National Bureau of Statistics, and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. Recent DSA reports highlighted the need for more revenues to keep the public debt sustainable.

The recently released DSA report, which is for the year 2022, also emphasises the need for the government to grow revenues. The DMO’s Director-General noted that some of the recent policies of the present administration, such as the removal of subsidies to manage expenditure and the focus on revenues through the appointment of a Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, were positive steps for public debt sustainability.

Last line

The surge in the country’s debt stocks calls for attention. The limited revenue-generating capacity is exerting pressure on debt service obligations. There is a need for the new government to minimise fresh loan contraction, as suggested by DMO, and initiate strategies for ex- panding revenue sources.