Residents and passersby along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have expressed dissatisfaction with the restored drainage system’s constant open defecation.

According to the New Telegraph, miscreants were defacing the road median with feces, causing passersby crossing the expressway to shield their noses.

On Wednesday, our correspondent noted that the middle from Berger in Lagos State inward to Kara, Warewa, and Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State had become regular locations for defecation.

However, walkers and homeowners in the region have expressed concern that the strong odors that emanate from them are hazardous to personal hygiene.

Speaking to New Telegraph on Wednesday, a resident, Tunde Adewale, said, “Aside from the embarrassing outlook of the median, the faeces pose a serious health risk to us the residents and the government needs to act now. This has been going on for a long time and we have made a series of complaints but nothing has been done while these people keep on messing up the place. We are risking diseases such as cholera and dysentery. We cannot pretend as if we don’t know the dangers of allowing this to continue unchallenged.”

While there had been concerns regarding the quantity of public toilets along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor, our correspondent spotted two different public restrooms on Wednesday at the OPIC and Arepo sides of the route.

One of the attendants who identified simply as Akin, said, “The toilet has always been in operation and we charge just N100 for bathing and N100 for the use of the toilet. But while some of them make use of this facility, others choose to go to in-between the median to defecate. We have tried to prevent them because we understand that a toilet has been provided for them, but they won’t listen. Sometimes, we go as far as firing catapults at anyone we see defecating there.”

One of the managers of the public toilet, Olayiwola Ogunsolu, said, “Until the government starts to arrest those engaging in open defecation, it may continue to occur. That is the only solution. We have tried our best to prevent it several times but some of them thought we were doing so to make them patronise us. That was why we left them. Once they are arrested and made to pay a fine of like N5,000, then they will realise that the fine is much more than the affordable price they charge for using a public toilet.”

Ola Oresanya, the Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, said the state government will speed up enforcement to catch the criminals.

He said, “I am not happy with what I saw there. We have left a gap in the sustenance of enforcement in that area but I can assure you that we are going to step up enforcement in the next few days. We need to station people there permanently and we are going to pay them. People need to see effective policing before they run away from there.”