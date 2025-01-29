Fear In Chicago As Trump Intensifies Deportation Effort  

Share

Following the deportation move of President Donald Trump, tension has begun to build in some parts of Chicago as ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids push communities into fear and uncertainty.

In Little Village, a predominantly Hispanic neighbourhood, once vibrant streets now appear empty as residents stay indoors, afraid of potential immigration crackdowns.

According to United States officials, the primary focus of the raids is on migrant criminals, but concerns are growing over collateral arrests, where undocumented immigrants not originally targeted could also be detained.

A Chicago resident, Steve, shared concerns about his mother, who came from Mexico years ago without proper documentation.

“She crossed the border to give us a better life, but now she’s scared to go outside, fearing she might be taken away,” he said.

At a local migrant support centre, security has been heightened.

The entrance gate remains locked, and staff begin each day checking for ICE officers in the area.

A notice on the door advises migrants on what to do if enforcement agents arrive.

Oliber, a Venezuelan migrant with a valid work permit, said fear has altered his daily routine.

“I feel scared. I used to go out every day and work at any time, but now I can’t.

“There are rumours about migrants being taken, and I’m afraid. My family depends on me.”

The Biden administration had slowed deportations in its final year, but since Trump’s return, deportation numbers have increased.

While the crackdown has received support from parts of the country, the fear and anxiety among Chicago’s immigrant communities continue to grow, reshaping daily life for many.

