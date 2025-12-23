Fear Grips Sunshine Estate As Armed Gangs Hunt Residents

Residents of Sunshine Estate in Idimu, Lagos, have raised the alarm over a wave of coordinated break-ins that has plunged the community into fear and heightened anxiety, prompting urgent calls for security intervention.

The attacks, which residents said began in the middle of 2025, have followed a disturbing pattern, with armed intruders repeatedly breaking into homes and demanding information about a young resident identified as Mariam.

The recurring nature of the attacks has fuelled fears of a deliberate and organised threat targeting both the family involved and the wider estate. Tension in the community escalated earlier in the year when armed men reportedly stormed Mariam’s family home and assaulted her father during a night-time invasion.

According to neighbours, the incident marked the beginning of a series of similar attacks that have since spread across the estate. Subsequent breakins were recorded at the homes of other residents, including Mrs. Florence and Mr. Precious, where valuables were carted away.

In each case, witnesses said the assailants were less interested in the stolen items than in pressing occupants for information about Mariam’s whereabouts.

In another incident, a resident’s father was similarly assaulted after intruders forced their way into his home. Residents now believe the attacks may be linked to a kidnapping incident earlier this year in which Mariam was abducted, but later escaped.

Community members alleged that she subsequently identified one of her abductors as a former resident of the estate, raising suspicions that the renewed intrusions are attempts by the same individuals, or their associates, to track her down or intimidate those around her.