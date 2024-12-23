Fear Grips Osun Residents As Ritualists Behead Nursing Mother, Abduct Child

Share

Residents of Isale Osun Area of Osogbo, Osun State capital and its environs have been thrown into palpable fear following the discovery of a headless body in their neighbourhood.

It was gathered that the residents woke up to the gory corpse last Friday, a situation that has thrown the entire community into tension.

The victim was said to be a homeless nursing mother who had been abandoned by her husband so many years ago.

Identified as Khajidat, the slain woman was said to have been killed by suspected ritualists on the road that leads to Osun grove at midnight.

A resident of the area, Gbemi, told our correspondent that the deceased had been wandering with her baby since she was abandoned by her husband, adding that the neglect she suffered made her to become destitute.

“We know Khadijat in Isale Osun and she was always with her baby begging for food and money from passersby. I think some ritualists would have taken advantage of her vulnerability and loneliness.

“I saw neighbours gathered and when I peeped, I saw Khajidat whose head had been cut-off and after we searched around, we discovered that her baby had been taken away, possibly by those who killed her.

“The police were later informed of the presence of the corpse and they came to evacuate the body” he said.

