Fear Grips Ogun Communities as Gully Erosion Ravages Houses, Sacks Residents

Nightmare foretold

Residents of seven communities in Odeda Local Govern- ment Area of Ogun State are living in constant fear over the gully erosion sweeping away their homes and businesses. The gully erosion which started in June has sacked several house owners in the communities rendering them homeless and helpless. The affected communities are: Araromi Ilugun-Itoko, Victory Estate, Surulere, Peaceland, Ilugun Central, Sunshine Estate and Abata CDA.

How it occurred

The residents raised the alarm of an impending disaster which they said if not urgently addressed would consume the entire communities. They lamented that thet- hey have been under the threat of being destroyed by landslides due to erosion. To this end, the residents of the communities sent an SOS to the Federal government and the Ogun State governments to save them from the looming disaster. They made the appeal during a protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. The residents said they had spent fortunes in the past trying to control the erosion, but regretted that the widening and deepening sizes of the gullies had gone beyond what they can control.

Raising the alarm

Addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman of Araromi Ilugun-Itoko Community Development Association (CDA), Okuneye Alaba Ezekiel said the gully erosion is threatening to swallow their houses which they laboured to build many years ago. He raised the alarm of an imminent disaster which according to him would affect no fewer than 50 houses if the problem of the gully erosion is not fixed before the next rainy season begins. According to him, the erosion has destroyed the only access road leading to the communities thereby cutting off hundreds of residents from accessing their houses.

He said the gullies created by the aggressive erosion wreaking havoc in the communities have forced some landlords and residents to flee based on fears that their houses might soon collapse.

Communities cry out

He appealed to the government to construct drainages and bridge to properly channel the volume of water coming into the communities. Okuneye said: “The gully erosion is really threatening the existence of the foundation of our communities. It started in June this year and it has become a source of serious concern to the residents. “In fact, we believe that disaster looms should nothing be done on this terrible gully if the next rainfall should begin. “The volume of the water that is coming to Araromi Ilugun-Itoko CDA resulted into this gully erosion and as communities, we don’t have the capacity to handle this huge challenge. “We are calling on the State government and particularly the federal government, through the ministry of environment to come to our rescue because another rainy season should start there will serious problem in this area.

“We have about seven communities accessing this road and the gully erosion has destroyed the road, people can no longer drive to their houses even to trek to their various houses is a serious challenge as a result of the gully erosion. “We are calling on the government to come to our rescue because if another rainy should set in about 50 houses will be affected and seven communities will also be affected. “Before now, we have been appealing to government to come to our rescue, but our voice has not been heard yet.

SOS to governor

“We want the government to help us to construct drainage that will channel the water into a nearby river down the community. It has to be a very big drainage looking at the havoc that the caused, but if that is not done a greater disaster looms. “We have invited the representatives of Odeda local government area to this place, they came and took pictures and recorded the erosion site, but everybody knows that the capacity of local government to dabble into this kind of thing wip be an herculean task but they are the closest government to us they should help us channel our requests to the appropriate government agencies.”

The woman leader of the community, Olusanjo Adebayo narrated the harrowing experience women and children pass through plying the road. Adebayo lamented all their efforts to repair the road have not materialised, “we have spent a lot of money to ensure that our community is not completely cut off, because this road is the only road connecting about seven other communities. She said members of the communities have been count- ing their losses, following the gully erosion that has swept off the road.

“We are suffering here, the gully has washed away the only access road in this community, we are pleading with the government to please come to our rescue. “Some of us can no longer access our houses. Some of us who are traders have stopped doing business because there is no way for us to bring in our goods, life has been very difficult for us. “We are calling on Dapo Abiodun’s administration and the Federal government to rescue us. The gully has disconnected us from other communities”, Adebayo said.

Proactive steps

Also speaking, a community leader, Kazeem Afiz said, “We are pleading with the Ogun State government to please come to our aid. “This gully has exposed us to untold hardships and security risk. “Businesses have collapsed, houses are being abandoned because the only access road has totally collapsed. “Vehicles belonging to some residents of the communities have been swept away by flood. “This situation has also exposed us to insecurity as armed robbers now perpetrate their evil activities and we are helpless”, Afiz said. The Chairman of Odeda local government area, Folasade Adeyemo in her response said the LGA has deployed its engineers to assess the level of the damage caused by the erosion.

She, however, lamented the council area cannot shoulder the repair of the road, calling on the State government for assistance. Adeyemo said, “The people around that place have also called me. I have sent my people down there and the engineers are working on a proposal, we will see what we can do. “What is there is more than what the local government an do, we can only do palliative there during this dry season. “We will write to the state to inform the government of their plights and they will do the needful.”