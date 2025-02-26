Fear Grips Aba Traders As NAFDAC Unearths Ugly Side Of Medicine Dealers

Share

Aba is noted for its fast pace and bustling nature. Thanks to it being a business oriented city and commercial nerve centre of Abia State and that of Eastern Nigeria.

While it may be business as usual for the larger majority of its residents, however, fear and uncertainty is palpable in the air following the unprecedented eye-opening exposition of the underground dealings of some of the businesses by the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

This is as the federal government agency has now beamed its searchlight on the dark side of medicine dealers. From Ariaria International Market pharmaceutical products dealers section; the Ekumi Plaza, where the Ekumi Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers Association (EPPMDA) runs the show, to the Popular Tenant Road Medicine Dealers Market.

Business owners in this specialized trade and residents are in a state of unease, as it is no longer business as usual for most of them. They are feeling the heat from NAFDAC as a result of the recent untoward practices by the businesses unearthed by the agency.

Uncomfortable finding

The cleansing which began at the Ariaria International Market and the popular Ekumi Plaza on February 9, 2025, saw the mopping up of unregistered products in the market.

Following this unprecedented findings, the Director General of NAFDAC, Professor (Mrs) Mojishola Adeyeye, has sent a strong message to the operators that there it will be no longer business as usual. This has sent jitters down the line, with the operators and even residents afraid and unsure of the next move by NAFDAC.

Barely few days after the Ekumi and Ariaria raid, NAFDAC, in a collaborative effort with sister security agencies, made an unprecedented discovery during a raid on a multiple buildings in a large compound at Umuocheala, Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Director General of NAFDAC, South-East Zone, Pharmacist Martins Iluyomade, who spoke on behalf of the Director General of NAFDAC, told newsmen that the discovery in a two-storey twin-duplex, and boys quarters alongside several bungalows filled to the brim with expired foreign drugs, is one he has never seen in all his years of work.

In his words, “Honestly, I’m short of words with what I’m seeing here because I kept seeing more rooms filled with expired drugs. I feel like crying when I saw so many expired anti-hypotensive.

“Imagine somebody who already has hypertension who was asked to buy expensive foreign drugs. On getting to the market, he pays someone a huge sum of money to buy his Fear grips Aba traders as NAFDAC unearths ugly side of medicine dealers death quickly. Honestly, those who do this deserve something worst.”

Speaking further, Iluyomade said, “One of the shocking things here is that some of the expired drugs are newly purchased with their new cartons. “We’re seeing an odd and strange system here where people specialise in dealing with expired products or people who have expired products will invite someone notorious in handling such to repackage and give back for public consumption.

“What we’ve seen here are foreign drugs, very expensive foreign drugs that one cannot buy anyhow. To be frank with you, we cannot quantify what’s here for now because the entire building without a space left is filled with expired drugs.

He further lamented, “To make sense of what we’re saying here, you all saw the same machine we saw that’s used to make packaging of expired products in a new form and make it re-validated. We saw where labels of expired products are removed with a similar label produced for revalidation.

“So, to put you through, this place is like a depot for expired foreign drugs. And it also has a mini factory where the rebranding of expired drugs takes place through the production of new labels with new expired dates placed on them.” When asked if any form of arrest has been made, Iluyomade said, “An arrest has been made.

The police have arrested a few people and they’re with the police, but the main suspect, who is the owner of this place, is on the run.

“Even when he was called and told that his family is with the security agents, he surprisingly didn’t care and said they can hold the family. “The law will surely take its course because everything you see here now has become a scene of crime. The building, the vehicles and everything here are pieces of evidence at this scene of crime.”

Treatment failures

He attributed the discovery at Umuocheala to have a link with recent reports of treatment failure in various hospitals, stressing that NAFDAC under the leadership of Adeyeye, in collaboration with sister security agencies, will continue the cleansing in the food and drug markets across Nigeria to make them safer.

According to him, “The cleansing will continue. However, let nobody get our intention twisted. We want to send a message to our people here. We’re not asking anybody not to do genuine business.

“However, because you want to do business, you don’t do business at the detriment of other citizens. There must be a law to follow in whatever business you want to do. Anyone who does fake business can do genuine business. This is purely evil.”

The Chinese way

Iluyomade said that the agency is currently reviewing its laws to enable severe punishment for the culprits who indulge in the selling and distribution of fake and expired products.

“That’s why I want to say this. Note, I’m saying this on behalf of the management that we’re reviewing our laws to be like what China has.

“My Director General made that clarification some days ago that any body caught involved in this fake and sub-standard products system should face death sentence as a penalty. I’m just re-echoing what the DG said.”

Faulks Road

Just as the Aba residents were yet to wake up from the shock at Umuocheala, NAFDAC made another shocking discovery in another massive twin-building at No 269 Faulks Road, a few metres drive away from the Ariaria International Market.

Addressing newsmen after the discovery of another concealed warehouse for SF at a massive building, No 269 Faulks Road Aba, close to the Ariaria International Market, Pharmacist Luis Madubuata, a Deputy Director with NAFDAC, said that what has been discovered in Aba so far is disturbing and horrifying.

Speaking specifically on the discovery at 269 Faulks Road, Madubuata said, “Well, this is what I will call a warehouse. It is both a warehouse and a living space. But what we are seeing there is quite horrifying.

“We are having a stockpile of expired pharmaceuticals ranging from what we call nutraceuticals, vitamins and supplements, and core ethical pharmaceutical products. “We actually got here because of the collaborative operation that is going on in Aba between us and other security agencies.

“So, through intelligence we got to know that there is another place here where these expired products are being re-labelled and sent into the market and are stocked. And that is why we came here and you have seen what we also saw.”

When asked if an arrest was made, Madubuata said, “For now, no arrests has been made because by the time we came in here, from the evidence we could see, we saw that people just vacated the house with their refrigerator and other electronic gadgets still switched on. But I know that certainly the police force will do their work.”

Coordinated warehousing

Meanwhile, NAFDAC seized the opportunity to call for the establishment of Coordinated Warehouse Centre (CWC) in Aba for proper regulation of drug distribution, as it evacuates 140 tons of Substandard and Falsified (SF) medicine.

Pharmacist Omoyeni Babatunji, Deputy Director, in charge of Investigation and Enforcement, NAFDAC Federal Taskforce, said that a CWC will provide a solution to the disorderly chain of movement of medicine in Aba.

Fielding questions from reporters on the establishment of CWC, Babatunji explained that NAFDAC in Nigeria now is on Maturity Level Three (ML3) of the World Health Organization (WHO), and its current activity is a drive towards the achievement of CWCs.

He stressed that all the activities of NAFDAC are derived from the global benchmarking tools and regulatory activities and the CWC system is part of it so that the agency can regulate and control those drugs.

Babatunji said that so far Nigeria already has one CWC in Kano State and that NAFDAC has been engaging with the governors of Abia and Anambra states where those centres are located and are pushing for the establishment of the CWC system.

He said that in the Aba operation, NAFDAC has so far discovered about 178 different SF and has transported 14 (10 tons) trucks full of expired and falsified products to its warehouse in Agulu, Anambra State, but could increase as long as more discoveries are made.

Babatunji, who stressed that the operation is simultaneously ongoing in Idumota market, Lagos, Bridge Head Market (Ogbo Ogwu) Onitsha and Ariaria Aba and its environs, said that nobody can put a price on what has been discovered so far as the management will come up with the summary of all its activities in due course.

Share

Please follow and like us: