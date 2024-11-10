Fear God, cleric tells leaders

Share

Assistant Pastor in charge of Province, Christian Social Responsibility(CSR) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 35 and Pastor in charge of Rose of Sharon Parish, Pastor Emeka Obiagwu has charged Nigerian leaders to have a renewed heart and amend their ways. Obiagwu attributed corruption and acts of wickedness in the nation to a lack of conscience and the fear of God. Speaking at the press conference before the nondenominational crusade, Light Up Ikeja to be held on November 23 at the Police College, with the theme ‘The Storm is Over’, Obiagwu stated: “When a man or a woman has a new heart, they begin to have a conscience.

What happens in the nation is that you have people whose consciences are dead, that do not think about others. Who think about themselves, only their pleasure, and their welfare. And they think like that rich fool the Bible told us about… “We are praying that they will repent of their ways. Some people will realise that no man can sleep in 50 bedrooms. Even if your bedroom is as large as this house, you can only sleep on a small portion. “A time will come that people will realise that when they are no more, they don’t bury them with anything. The message to our political leaders is that they should fear God. When you fear God, you begin to do the right thing.” He encouraged Nigerians to be hopeful for God’s intervention amidst the socioeconomic challenges, stating: “For people in the country, my advice is that you should not lose hope because the word of God says, a living dog is better than a dead lion. Things will turn out positively. I believe in God for that.”

Also, he emphasised that the crusade which Rev. Joe Olaiya of the Living Faith Foundation, will be ministering to was to win souls in line with divine mandate and to positively impact the society, saying he was looking up to a time when the society will be crime-free as a result of people being genuinely saved. Obiagwu also addressed the perception of some who believe that the church is a scam, as he highlighted the church’s huge financial commitment to improving lives and bettering society, adding that God rewards those who seek Him diligently. “Everything we try to do as a Church is to do well. When we go out there, we preach the Word of God. When people are genuinely saved, society will be crime-free. When people are genuinely saved, wickedness will reduce in society. When we go there, all we do is to preach the love of Christ. After the crusade, they come to church. “Those that need to be empowered, we empower them, we take them through training. If you come to the church here, some people are on scholarship. We make sure they go to schools where they have the capacity. So all these things we do is to have a better society and that is what the Church is all about, to have a better society.”

He stated further: “We believe God that the time will come that the number of people in prisons will reduce. That even the police will tell you our holding capacity is empty now. When you ask them why, they say the crime rate has reduced. That’s what the Church is expected to do, and we are believing God that this will be achieved… “Church is not a scam. God is a reward for those who diligently seek Him. All the money that will be spent on this programme, men and women are bringing it from their hearts, minds, their savings, to support the initiative. This is because they believe we are building a common

