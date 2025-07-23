F’Eagles Strategise To Stop Rampaging Ivorians In WAFU Cup Final

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, know they must be at their very best to surmount the challenge of the in-form Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in today’s final match of the WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament in Accra, Ghana.

The Ivorians have taken no prisoners at this tournament, winning all four previous matches. They edged Burkina Faso 2-1 in their first match, and went on to conquer Niger Republic and Togo with 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines in their other two matches in the group phase.

In Sunday’s semi-finals, they came from behind to defeat host nation Ghana 2-1, underscoring their strength, resilience and adversity quotient.

Forward Mohammed Abdullahi earned Nigeria a point with an 84th-minute equaliser against the Black Satellites of Ghana in the competition’s opening match, and the Flying Eagles then came from behind to rout Benin Republic’s U20 boys 4-1 in the three-team group A.

In their semi-final, twotime FIFA U20 World Cup runners-up Nigeria edged the U20 boys of the Niger Republic 4-3 after a penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.