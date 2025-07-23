New Telegraph

July 23, 2025
F’Eagles Strategise To Stop Rampaging Ivorians In WAFU Cup Final

Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, know they must be at their very best to surmount the challenge of the in-form Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in today’s final match of the WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament in Accra, Ghana.

The Ivorians have taken no prisoners at this tournament, winning all four previous matches. They edged Burkina Faso 2-1 in their first match, and went on to conquer Niger Republic and Togo with 1-0 and 2-0 scorelines in their other two matches in the group phase.

In Sunday’s semi-finals, they came from behind to defeat host nation Ghana 2-1, underscoring their strength, resilience and adversity quotient.

Forward Mohammed Abdullahi earned Nigeria a point with an 84th-minute equaliser against the Black Satellites of Ghana in the competition’s opening match, and the Flying Eagles then came from behind to rout Benin Republic’s U20 boys 4-1 in the three-team group A.

In their semi-final, twotime FIFA U20 World Cup runners-up Nigeria edged the U20 boys of the Niger Republic 4-3 after a penalty shootout, following a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

