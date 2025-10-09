F’Eagles Star Attracts Interest After Impressive Show In Chile

Nigeria junior international, Sani Suleiman’s electrifying performances at the FIFA U-20 World Cup continued to sway foreign interest in his direction.

The 19-year-old Flying Eagle was decisive in offering an assist in Nigeria’s 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia to qualify for the knockout phase of the FIFA tournament in Chile. The winger, who plays for Trencin, is one of Nigeria’s revelations at the Under-20 World Cup.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, several teams have followed carefully the progress made by Sani so far in the global competition. One of the clubs is Belgian Pro League side, KAA Gent.