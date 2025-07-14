F’Eagles Smash Past Benin To Reach WAFU B Cup Semis

The Flying Eagles fought back from a goal down to beat Benin 4-1 and advance to the semifinal of the 3rd WAFU B Cup in Ghana.

Benin took the lead against the run of play in the 24th minute courtesy of a free kick, before Abdullahi Muhammed drew level with a clean strike in the 39th minute.

The Flying Eagles took full control of this physical contest after the break. Goals by Ezekiel Kpangu, Imran Muhammed and Abduljaleel Kamaldeen gave the Nigerians a comfortable win in the end. Left back Odinaka Okoro was named Man of the Match.