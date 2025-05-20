F’Eagles Pocket N192m For U-20 AFCON Bronze

Share

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have earned $120,000 (about N192 million) after finishing third at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team defeated hosts Egypt 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to secure the bronze medal, their fifth in the tournament’s history. Although they missed out on the title, the Flying Eagles showed strong performances throughout.

They finished second in their group and knocked out defending champions Senegal in the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to South Africa in the semi-final. South Africa went on to win the tournament, beating Morocco 1-0 in the final to claim their first U-20 AFCON title.

They received $200,000 (about N320 million), while Morocco took home $150,000 (N240 million). Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, and Egypt also qualified for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

