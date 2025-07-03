F’Eagles Open Camp In Abuja For WAFU B U-20 Tourney

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has defined his objectives as Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles resumed camping in Abuja ahead of the upcoming WAFU B U20 Boys Tournament to be staged in Ghana.

“We are taking proactive measures to ensure that the challenges we encountered previously are addressed, squarely.

My assistants and I are very much aware of the issues related to the team’s attacking prowess and we are making concerted efforts to rectify the situation.

“The tournament in Ghana offers us a good window to showcase a few more players and we will grab that opportunity. We intend to use the matches as preparation for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile.”

Two-time FIFA World Cup runnersup Nigeria will be among Africa’s four representatives at the 24th FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Chile, September 27 – October 19. Others are South Africa, Morocco and Egypt.