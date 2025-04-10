F’Eagles Off To Egypt Next Week For AFCON Final Training

Share

Nigeria’ Flying Eagles will head to Abuja next week to finalise their preparations for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side relocated back to Abuja on Monday for the second phase of their preparation. The Flying Eagles spent three weeks in Kastina for the first phase of their camping exercise.

35 players, including three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 forwards, will slug it out for a place in the final squad. 21 players will make the final cut for the competition.

The tournament will start in Cairo, Egypt on April 27. All four semi-finalists in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa at this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for Chile.

