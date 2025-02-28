F’Eagles Coach Unfazed By Friendly Win, Focused On Balanced Team

Share

Flying Eagles Head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has emphasized his priority of building a balanced team ahead of the U20 AFCON, after their 2-0 win over Cote d’Ivoire’s Young Elephants on Wednesday.

The Flying Eagles secured victory courtesy of goals from captain Daniel Bameyi and Divine Oliseh, giving them an edge before the two teams meet again in a second friendly match today.

However, speaking after the friendly win, Aliyu Zubairu remained unfazed by the result, asserting that the team is still in the process of building to ensure they are fully prepared to compete at the U20 AFCON.

“My reaction to today’s game wouldn’t be that important as it is at this level in as much as we are still in a building process.

We came here for the friendly match to be able to know the level at which some of the old players that went to WAFU-B are and the new ones that want to join us,” he said.

