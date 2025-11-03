F’Eagles Coach Joins Egyptian Side Telecom SC

Flying Eagles coach, Aliyu Zubair, has completed a move to Egyptian second division club Telecom Egypt SC, where he has been appointed as the team’s new manager.

Zubair, who recently led El-Kanemi Warriors to the Federation Cup final, has earned a strong reputation as one of Nigeria’s most tactically gifted young coaches.

His exploits with the Flying Eagles, where he helped groom several emerging talents, reportedly attracted the interest of the Egyptian club.

According to reports, the 45-year-old tactician will be tasked with steering Telecom SC to promotion to the Egyptian Premier League in the coming season.

Zubair’s appointment is seen as another positive step in the growing recognition of Nigerian coaches across the African continent, following the trail of compatriots who have secured managerial roles abroad.

His move further underscores the increasing demand for Nigerian coaching expertise beyond the country’s borders, as African clubs continue to seek dynamic and progressive managers to lead their projects.