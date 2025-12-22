F’Eagles Captain Charged May Go To Jail For Sexual Assault In Norway

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Daga, has been charged with sexual assault without consent in Norway, a case that could lead to a jail term if he is found guilty.

According to reports, the 18-yearold midfielder, who plays for Norwegian club Molde, has been placed on an indefinite suspension from training and all match-related activities because of the ongoing legal process.

Daga is expected to appear before the Nordmøre and Romsdal District Court in March 2026. He is currently in Nigeria on holiday and is expected to return to Norway ahead of the court hearing.

Confirming the development, Molde chairman, Odd Ivar Moen, described the matter as serious and emotionally demanding for everyone involved. “This is a serious matter, and we take the charges very seriously.

These types of cases are extremely demanding for everyone involved,” Moen said. The club also disclosed that it has been in contact with the woman who made the complaint and her legal representatives, acknowledging the emotional and personal strain linked to the case.

The complainant’s lawyer, Anette Western Torgersen, declined to go into details, saying only that the situation represents “a great burden for the victim.”

However, Daga’s legal team has strongly denied the allegation. His lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, said the player admitted that a sexual encounter took place but insisted it was consensual.