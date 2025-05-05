F’Eagles Battle Morocco To Scoreless Draw

Share

T he Flying Eagles and their Moroccan counterparts yesterday played out a scoreless draw in continuation of Group B of the 2025 U20 AFCON in Egypt.

This was a cagey encounter with very few chances even though Nigeria enjoyed more of the ball. The draw means Morocco remain top of the standings on four points, same as second-placed Nigeria but having scored more goals.

Tunisia are third with three points, while debutants Kenya are yet to record any points after two rounds of matches. As many as three teams from this group could well advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

6On Wednesday, seventime champions Nigeria tackle Kenya, while Morocco battle Tunisia in an all-North African Derby. Hoffenheim young striker Precious Benjamin, who was picked to start for the Flying Eagles ahead of Kparobo Arierhi, justified his starting XI shirt as he got the two notable changes of this contest.

