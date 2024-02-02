FDIs: United States’ Investment in Nigeria Totals $5.6BN

Consolidating on its be- lief in the leadership role of Nigeria in African continent, the United States has reemphasised the vital role the most populous African country plays in advancing its shared value. Speaking in Lagos yesterday at the BusinessDay Africa Trade and Investment Summit, the U.S. Mission Commercial Counselor, Julie LeBlanc, in her keynote address, said the United States was deeply committed to its role as a steadfast economic and commercial partner to African nations.

Speaking on the theme: Theme: “AGOA, AfCTA, top U.S. programmes and priorities for Africa & Nigeria,” she recalled that the U.S’s commitment was recently highlighted by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to West Africa, including stops in Nigeria – both in Abuja and Lagos – as well as in Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, and Angola. “Turning our attention to Nigeria, one of the continent’s largest economies, we recognise the vital role it plays in regional and global markets.

“With two-way trade exceeding $10.6 billion in 2022 and U.S. foreign direct investment totaling $5.6 billion, Nigeria stands as our second-largest trading partner in Africa. “Our partnership is increasingly technology- driven, with significant investments in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and collaborative efforts to tackle global challenges in education, health- care, agriculture, and other key areas. “As we look to the future, we see Nigeria as a key leader on the continent and a vital partner in advancing our shared values. What benefits Nigeria benefits Africa and, indeed, the entire world.”

She recalled that ehen President Biden co-hosted the 2023 African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum with South Africa in Johannesburg, he expressed strong support for the timely reauthorization and modernisation of AGOA. “This initiative presents an opportunity to adapt AGOA to the modern economic landscape, recognising the dynamic changes in Africa and the global economy,” she said. Julie pointed out that while Congress would ultimately decide the future of AGOA post-2025, the Biden-Harris Administra- tion is committed to its timely reauthorisation and improvement.

According to her, “beyond AGOA, the U.S. has initiated several programmes to enhance trade and investment with African countries, such as the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership with Kenya and the $15.7 billion in new investments announced at the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. “Prosper Africa is another initiative, uniting services from across the U.S. government to facilitate business in U.S. and African markets. Under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment program, the U.S. is collaborating with the EU to support in- frastructure development in Angola, Zambia, and the DRC, particularly focusing on the Lobito Corridor.