FDIs: Lender Consolidates On Forex Attraction

…..accounts for 28.30% inflows

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, has solidified its position as the leading Bank for capital importation in Nigeria, as it captured an impressive 28.30 per cent of total foreign capital inflows into in the country in the first nine months of 2024, according to capital importation data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Specifically, the data shows that Stanbic IBTC Bank led with approximately $2 billion in capital imported through banks.

According to a press release, “this remarkable achievement echoes the Bank’s performance during the pivotal year of 2020, which was marked by unprecedented global economic challenges.

The parallel with 2020 is particularly significant, coinciding with the onset of COVID-19, which significantly impacted Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI).

“Stanbic IBTC Bank weathered this storm and strategically positioned itself to capitalise on the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The bank rapidly digitised its banking operations, maintained robust risk management protocols, and supported clients through unprecedented economic uncertainty while leveraging technology to maintain seamless international financial connections.”

