FDIs Into Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Dip By 106.07% To $129.2m

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Nigeria’s manufacturing sector have continued to weaken, underscoring growing concerns over the competitiveness of the industry and its ability to sustain growth in an increasingly difficult operating environment.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that capital inflows into the sector dropped to about $129.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, the lowest level since mid2022 when the sector attracted $98.2 million. The figure represents a steep reversal from the sector’s peak of over $421.0 million recorded in the preceding quarter in 2024.

The numbers point to a trend of volatility that has defined FDI into the sector over the last three years. While investment inflows spiked occasionally — particularly in Q2 2023 and Q2 2024, when inflows exceeded $550 million — the sector has struggled to sustain investor confidence. In Q2 2024, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at $2,604.50 million, higher than $1,030.21 million recorded in Q2 2023, indicating an increase of 152.81 per cent.

The sharp contraction in Q1 2025 highlights the fragility of inflows and the broader challenges constraining the real economy. The waning foreign capital mirrors the sluggish expansion of the manufacturing sector itself. Analysts note that persistent foreign exchange shortages, high energy costs, double-digit inflation, and elevated interest rates have all combined to squeeze margins and dampen output.

In addition, policy uncertainty and insecurity in key industrial corridors have further dented investor appetite. “The decline in FDI reflects not just cyclical weakness but structural barriers that make Nigerian manufacturing less competitive relative to peers across Africa,” said Dr. Muda Yusuf, a former Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The economist and Convener of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) added: “Without sustained reforms to improve the ease of doing business, boost infrastructure, and stabilise the naira, the sector will continue to struggle.”

The manufacturing sector had previously been flagged as a growth driver in Nigeria’s long-term economic diversification agenda. However, the downward trajectory of investment inflows suggests that ambitions to scale up industrialisation and reduce dependence on imports may be slowing.

Looking ahead, stakeholders warn that the sector risks losing further ground unless government interventions translate into measurable improvements in power supply, logistics, and access to credit. With FDI serving as both a source of foreign exchange and a critical channel for technology transfer, the current decline raises questions over the sustainability of growth in Africa’s largest economy.