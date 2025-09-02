FDI: Tinubu Pledges Speedy Action On Nigeria-Colombia Bilateral Deals

President Bola Tinubu has promised that Nigeria will replicate the bilateral agreements signed with Brazil on aviation and consular matters by the speedy implementation of all bilateral agreements with Colombia, aimed at boosting trade, aviation, and diplomatic relations between both countries.

He also pledged Nigeria’s commitment to deepening international partnerships and aligning its foreign relations with evolving global trends in trade, politics, and culture.

Tinubu made the promises when he received a Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez alongside senior government, business, and diplomatic officials at the State House yesterday.

He said Nigeria would expedite the implementation of all bilateral agreements concluded under the supervision of Vice President Kashim Shettima. Tinubu said: “I believe the Vice President and his team have done the job.

“Our business opportunities with Colombia have already been enhanced. “I support every aspect that you have agreed on. Particularly for Colombia, the agreement we entered with Brazil can easily be replicated in aviation, and our diplomatic relations can be enhanced. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will accelerate that.”

He urged the business leaders to explore opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and agriculture. Tinubu urged business leaders to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as well as agriculture, highlighting Nigeria’s youthful and expanding population as a valuable market and skilled workforce to support such ventures.