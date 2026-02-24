FDI: Tinubu Excited Over Establishment Of LIFC, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said President Bola Tinubu is very excited about the establishment of the proposed Lagos International Financial Centre (LIFC). Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure on Sunday evening during the welcome dinner in honour of the delegates at the Nigeria Foreign Direct Investment Training Programme holding at the Moller Institute, University of Cambridge, England.

The training is at the behest of the Lagos International Financial Centre, organised by TheCityUK, and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom. In his opening remarks, Sanwo-Olu said the stakeholders should be proud that President Tinubu is in support of the establishment of the Lagos International Financial Centre.

The governor, who is the Chairman of the Lagos International Financial Centre Council, said LIFC is not about any particular person or region but about the country to position Nigeria in global space. He said: “President Tinubu is aware of this meeting and our activity. He was very excited when I spoke with him for almost one hour yesterday (Saturday).

“He is really expecting a memo from us on this, a high-level paper just to ventilate his thought process. He wants to take leader ship and ownership of it, which we all can expect.

“We should be thankful that we have a President who can see very quickly and support what we are trying to build, the idea we are trying to conceive and the growth we are trying to give the country. “So under his leadership, we all should be proud that if we get this, which we will by God’s grace given the calibre of the turnout, we will get to the final line.