Foreign investors have pledged over $19.4 billion investment commitment for different sectors in Nigeria over a few years. The investors, who were attracted by Silicon Valley Nigerian Economic Development, Inc., (SVNED), revealed this yesterday on the sidelines of the ongoing United National General Assembly in New York, United States.

The foreign investors and their current investment portfolio for Nigeria are Bryan Talebi of CITCO Global Holdings, ($5billion); Morgan Martinez of Global Expansion AXIATel, ($3.2 billion); Kings- ley Onyeocha, President, CEO, Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam, ($11.2billion); and Mr. Kanti Pandya the President & CEO of Satnaam Development & Contracting Group, LLC (SDCG) and the Executive VP for Operations for MIL-COMM Group International LLC (MCGI) and Talebi said, “We can announce SV NED & CITCO GLOBAL HOLDINGS partnered to launch innovative companies platforms projects valued upto $3 billion (minimum) and maximum $5B in investments in next 7-10 years.

Martinez said: “Global Expansion AXIATel, in partnership with Silicon Valley Nige- riaEconomic Developments (SVNED Inc/SVNED Nig Ltd) and Global Connections for Women Foundation GC4W Org, through our organisation and sister organisations, we will be bringing a $3.2 billion investment to Nigeria while at the same time developing the tourism industry, aviation industry, technology and telecommunications industry, agriculture, entertainment, sports, and energy industries.

On his part, Onyeocha said: “Allen Le & Partners International Vietnam in joint venture with SV-NED Nigeria Limited proposed to invest up to $11.2B in the areas of eco-friendly transportation including electric vehicle assembly plant and batteries plant, 2:1 solar mega- watt agric project, mining and affordable housing projects.

The commitnents are on the sidelines of the Economic Summit on the sidlelines of the United National General Assembly attended by President Bola Tinubu, top government officials from Nigeria and renonwed fioreign investors. The summit provided a renewed impetus accelerated actions for reach the Sustianble Development Goals. SVNED Chief Executive Officer, Chief Temitope Ajayi, said: “The economic summit in New York also provided an opportunity to amplify the need for additional support for the United Nations Sustainable Frvelopment Goals.

Particualrly Goals 8, which priotises sustained icnlsuive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. “Goal 9, which supports the need to build resilent infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation and more importabntly, Goals 17, strenghtens the means of implementation and rewvitalises ther Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.”