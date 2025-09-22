FDI: How C’River Won AFSNET 2026 Hosting Rights, By Otu

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has offered insights into how the state secured the hosting rights for the African Sub-Sovereign Government Network (AFSNET) 2026, disclosing that the feat was owed largely to the state’s growing reputation for integrity, stability, and good governance.

Otu, while speaking to newsmen at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, upon his return from Algiers where the bid was secured, said the development will further put the State on the global spotlight. The AfSNET Conference is Africa’s premier investment and policy platform for sub-sovereign governments, creating opportunities for states and regions to attract investors, strengthen partnerships, and share governance best practices.

He said: “This is nothing short of divine intervention. We put in a bid like other sub-nationals, but the respect Cross River has earned both within and outside Africa made the difference. It shows the world believes in us and our capacity to deliver.”

Otu stressed that hosting the AfSNET Conference would bring enormous economic dividends to the state. He revealed that between 40 to 70 sub-sovereign leaders across Africa will converge on Cross River for the summit, accompanied by business delegations, investors, and policy experts.

“In terms of economic impact, it will be massive. After they have come and gone, this state will never be the same again,” he assured, noting that the conference will create opportunities for new trade partnerships, investments, and job creation.