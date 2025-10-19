FDI Dilemma: Despite FG’s Global Investment Drive, Inflow Remains Low

PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that despite President Bola Tinubu’s global investment drives and reported massive investment pledges from some of the countries and big companies around the world, Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) into the country remain abysmally low. That is, even as the few investors that came prioratised portfolio investments.

Two years into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s foreign investment narrative presents a troubling paradox. While the presidency boasts of securing more than $50 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) pledges from international roadshows and diplomatic trips, official data show that actual inflows remain alarmingly low, underscoring a widening gulf between promises and performance.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the World Bank, Nigeria’s net FDI inflows stood at $1.08 billion in 2024, representing a modest recovery from pandemic-era lows but far below the expectations set by government rhetoric. By comparison, the country attracted over $8.84 billion in 2011 and $5.6 billion in 2019 highlighting a decade long slide in investor confidence.

Sharp decline despite diplomatic momentum

Data from the first quarter of 2025 paint a worrying picture. FDI inflows plunged by more than 70 per cent quarter-on-quarter—from $421.88 million in Q4 2024 to just $126.29 million—even as total capital importation rose to $5.64 billion. Analysts say this divergence reflects a shift from long-term investments in productive sectors toward short-term speculative inflows such as Treasury Bills and government bonds. “The numbers tell a clear story: investors are coming for yield, not for growth,” said Dr. Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company. “Nigeria’s fixed-income market is lucrative because of high interest rates, but that’s not sustainable FDI. It’s hot money—it enters and exits quickly without creating jobs or factories.” Indeed, over 90 per cent of capital inflows in Q1 2025 were directed into portfolio investments—short-term financial instrumentsthat offer high returns in Nigeria’s volatile but profitable debt market. Only a small fraction went into equity and long-term ventures.

FDI’s shrinking share of total capital

FDI accounted for just 2.24 per cent of total capital imported into Nigeria in Q1 2025 down sharply from 8.29 per cent in the preceding quarter and below 3.53 per cent in the same period of 2024. “This is an unmistakable signal that global investors see Nigeria as a short-term play, not a long-term destination,” said Prof. Akpan Ekpo, a former Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM).

He explained that this shift has implications for industrialisation and job creation, as direct investment unlike portfolio flows usually involves establishing factories, acquiring local assets, and transferring skills and technology.

Economic fundamentals still weak

Analysts trace Nigeria’s underperformance in FDI to a mix of macroeconomic instability, policy inconsistency, and infrastructural decay. The Naira’s volatility remains a top deterrent. Despite several foreign exchange reforms including unification of FX windows and removal of petrol subsidies the currency has continued to depreciate, hovering around ₦1,480/$1 at the official window and significantly weaker on the parallel market.

“The exchange rate uncertainty scares off long-term investors,” noted Dr. Ayo Teriba, CEO of Economic Associates. “No serious investor will commit billions of Dollars when they can’t predict what their returns will be worth in six months.”

Nigeria’s persistent inflation—hovering near 28 per cent—and high cost of doing business compound the problem. Electricity shortages, poor transport infrastructure, and security concerns in key industrial zones further dampen the country’s attractiveness.

Tinubu’s Foreign Trips: Diplomacy or economic showmanship?

Against this backdrop, the Tinubu administration has embarked on an aggressive foreign investment campaign, visiting 36 countries across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas since May 2023.

According to Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations, these trips have “raised Nigeria’s global profile, strengthened bilateral ties, and secured commitments worth over $50 billion.”

Among the notable pledges are India: $14 billion in commitments from firms including Jindal Steel, Indorama, and Bharti Enterprises, secured during the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable in New Delhi. China: Expansion of Nigeria-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering infrastructure, manufacturing, and currency swap agreements.

Qatar: A monumental $300 billion pledge announced by Sheikh Abdulrahman Hamad N. H. Al-Thani, targeting sectors like agriculture, aviation, energy, and mining. Western Multinationals: Commitments from ExxonMobil, Total Energies, Maersk, Coca-Cola, Shell, and Apple, among others.

“These commitments are evidence of global confidence in President Tinubu’s reform agenda,” Enikanolaye said. “Beyond the figures, the real value lies in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and international goodwill.”

But where are the investments?

Despite these grand announcements, none of the pledged mega investments has yet translated into measurable inflows in Nigeria’s FDI statistics. Economists argue that “pledges” do not equate to actual investment, as many require lengthy negotiations, feasibility studies, and policy guarantees before materialisation.

“An investment pledge is like a political promise it excites the public but doesn’t build factories,” remarked Dr. Andrew Nevin, Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria. “Nigeria needs to focus on the investment climate at home rule of law, security, policy consistency before those pledges can turn into real Dollars.”

An economist at Meristem Registrars told Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity that the investors remain wary of regulatory flip-flops, citing Nigeria’s sudden reversal of tax policies, multiple foreign exchange circulars, and rising insecurity across Nigeria as major red flags. “The risk premium on Nigeria is among the highest in Africa. Investors want predictability, not surprises,” he said.

Short-term capital: A double-edged sword

While the surge in total capital importation to $5.64 billion in Q1 2025 might appear encouraging, experts warn that it could mask deeper structural weaknesses. Portfolio inflows comprising foreign purchases of government debt and money market instruments—are easily reversible and expose the economy to sudden capital flight.

“These flows can stabilise the Naira in the short term, but they don’t build capacity,” said Dr. Olumide Ayodele, a macroeconomic researcher at the Centre for Development Studies. “When investors withdraw, the currency plunges, inflation spikes, and the cycle begins again.” This pattern mirrors the situation in 2018 and 2020, when portfolio investors rapidly exited Nigeria amid global shocks, triggering liquidity crises and sharp Naira devaluations.

FDI and the growth paradox

FDI’s importance extends beyond foreign exchange earnings, it’s a catalyst for technology transfer, skills development, and industrial growth. According to the UNCTAD World Investment Report 2024, Sub-Saharan Africa’s total FDI inflows grew by 7 per cent, led by countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa, while Nigeria remained an underperformer despite being the continent’s largest economy by GDP.

“Ethiopia continues to attract manufacturing and agro-processing FDI because it offers stability and clear industrial policy,” said Prof. Pat Utomi, founder of the Centre for Values in Leadership. “Nigeria, by contrast, is still struggling with power supply, corruption, and bureaucracy.”

In 2024, Ethiopia and Kenya each attracted more than $2 billion in FDI, while Nigeria managed just over $1 billion—barely half of what smaller economies like Senegal and Ghana received.

Global investors seek predictability

Analysts say Nigeria’s investment competitiveness has eroded relative to its peers. Foreign firms often cite opaque regulations, multiple taxation, and foreign exchange repatriation difficulties as deterrents. A recent survey by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) revealed that 68 per cent of foreign-owned firms experienced delays of up to six months in repatriating profits due to Dollar shortages. “This is not how you build investor confidence,” said MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir. “No investor will bring in money they can’t take out.”

The way forward: Experts prescribe structural adjustments

To reverse the FDI decline, economists urge the Tinubu administration to focus less on roadshows and more on domestic reforms. They also implored the government to strengthen institutions and Rule of Law “Nigeria needs a credible, transparent investment framework,” said Dr. Teriba. “Contracts must be enforceable, and regulations must not change overnight.”

According to analysts, the government has to ensure that the exchange rate of the Naira is stable in the foreign exchange market, saying currency volatility erodes investor returns and planning certainty. A sustainable FX regime, backed by reserves and export diversification, is key, they stressed. They also charged the government to effectively tackle insecurity and infrastructure deficits.

From oil theft in the Niger Delta to banditry in the North, insecurity has disrupted business operations and raised insurance costs, they said. On the need for policy consistency and incentives for investments, experts recommend reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and offering targeted incentives in sectors like renewable energy, technology, and manufacturing—where Nigeria holds latent comparative advantages.

Global examples offer roadmap

The experts noted that Nigeria can draw lessons from emerging markets like Vietnam and Indonesia, which turned themselves into FDI magnets through consistent industrial policies and business-friendly reforms. Vietnam’s FDI reached $36.6 billion in 2023, driven by low-cost manufacturing and stable policies.

Indonesia’s “Omnibus Law on Job Creation,” passed in 2020, simplified over 70 overlapping regulations and helped attract $25 billion in new FDI within two years. “Nigeria needs to replicate that clarity,” said Prof. Utomi. “Investors don’t go where they are begged; they go where they are sure their money will grow.”