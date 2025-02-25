FDC: Structural Reforms Needed To Sustain Gains Of Orthodox Policies

Share

While the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to maintain orthodox monetary policy tools has yielded positive results, such as lower inflation and a stronger naira, the apex bank will find it difficult sustaining these gains if the country does not introduce structural reforms, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said.

The firm stated this in report which focused on the outcome of the recent CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

The report said: “In February 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made a pivotal decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 27.5 per cent, alongside other parameters such as the 50 per cent Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and 30 per cent Liquidity Ratio (LR).

“The decision came against notable economic shifts between December 2024 and January 2025— marked by a stronger naira and cooling inflation.”

It further stated: “The CBN’s orthodox policies have delivered shortterm stability but at the expense of long-term growth.

While inflation could be decelerating and the naira is firmer, these gains are precarious without structural reforms. Nigeria’s economy stands at a crossroads: continue holding policy rates high or pivot toward policies that stimulate inclusive growth.

The MPC’s next move on May 19-20, 2025, will determine whether 2025 becomes a year of recovery—or relapse.”

According to the report, while the CBN’s orthodox approach has stabilised some macroeconomic indicators including exchange rate (at N1,505/$) and money supply growth (17.3% in January 2025), the regulator’s tight monetary policy, “risks stifling growth and exacerbating structural imbalances in the medium term.”

Share

Please follow and like us: