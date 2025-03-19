FDC: Stable Economy’ll Attract Diaspora Inflows

Share

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd has said that a stable economic environment will enable Nigeria to attract more diaspora inflows.

The firm, which stated this in a presentation at the Lagos Business School, noted that Nigeria’s growing global recognition in the creative sector was yet to have the desired impact on the amount of diaspora inflows that it attracts, given that the nation is still grappling with unstable external reserves and currency volatility.

As the firm put it, “diaspora remittances are different from diaspora earnings. Unlike remittances, diaspora earnings do not always translate into local investments or economic impact.

To attract more diaspora inflows, Nigeria must implement policies that ensure a stable economic environment.” It cited frequent currency flunctutations, high tax burdens and double taxation as well as weak Intellectual Property ( IP) protection and rampant piracy, as some of the factors militating against a stable economic environment in the country.

Specifically, the FDC stated: “Frequent currency fluctuations heighten financial risk and investment uncertainty. High tax burdens and double taxation, discourage creatives from remitting earnings to Nigeria, pushing them to keep funds abroad.

“Weak IP protection and rampant piracy discourage creatives from repatriating earnings, as they risk revenue loss.” Analysts note that while diaspora earnings are different from diaspora remittances, inflows from both sources will impact positively on Nigeria’s economy.

Indeed, with data published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, showing that there were 1.7 million migrants from Nigeria in the diaspora as of 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to ensure exchange rate stability, has been stepping up its efforts to boost remittance flows in recent years.

For instance, under its current Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who assumed office in September 2023, when the nation was grappling with forex scarcity, the apex bank, in addition to liberalising the forex market, has focused on ensuring that International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), operating in the country, are allowed to play a role that would lead to a significant increase in remittance flows.

