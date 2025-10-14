FDC: September Inflation To Moderate To 19.65%

Nigeria’s headline inflation m a i n t a i n e d its downward trend in September 2025, easing further to 19.65 per cent from 20.12 per cent in August, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said.

In a report released at the weekend, the firm also said it expected inflation to continue to moderate for the rest of this year, noting that the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) forecast inflation of 17.8 per cent for Nigeria at end-2025. If the FDC’s prediction proves accurate, it means that inflation would have dropped for the sixth consecutive month in September.

Analysts note that inflation has been on a downtrend trajectory this year after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) rebased the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Financial experts also believe that the recent strengthening of the naira on the official market means that inflation is likely to continue to fall in the months ahead.

New Telegraph reports that in its latest Africa’s Pulse report released, last Tuesday, the World Bank stated that Nigeria remains among a handful of African countries still grappling with high Consumer price inflation.

Specifically, the bank projected that Nigeria, alongside Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Sudan, Zambia, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Zimbabwe, will continue to record double-digit inflation rates through 2025.

The report revealed that while 37 of Africa’s 47 economies are projected to maintain single-digit inflation by 2026, Nigeria remains an outlier due to persistent structural challenges, including currency depreciation, high food and energy prices, and supply bottlenecks that continue to fuel price instability.

Meanwhile, the FDC in its report said that despite the naira’s recent appreciation, the local currency is “undervalued by 21.86%,” adding that: “The fair value of the naira is estimated at N1,430 per dollar.” According to the firm, the naira is, “expected to trade toward its fair value within 2–3 years, if there are no distortions.”

It further predicted: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to deliver a 25bps rate cut to 26.75 per cent p.a, easing financing conditions for the private sector. Inflation is projected to fall to around 18 per cent by November, while the naira is likely to stabilise between N1,450 and N1,550 per $1.”