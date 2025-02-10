FDC Projects 3.6% GDP Growth For Q1’25

Share

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd has said it expects Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to decline to 3.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared with 3.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The firm, which made the prediction in a presentation by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, in the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Presentation for February 2025, said the projected decline in GDP growth for this quarter will be occasioned by, “reduced post festive spending and the typical lull in agricultural activities.”

In his speech at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group’s (NESG) 2025 macroeconomic outlook report recently, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed that the apex bank was projecting a GDP growth rate of 4.17 per cent for the economy this year.

He said: “GDP growth is projected to rise to 4.17 per cent in 2025 from 3.36 per cent in 2024. This growth is anchored on stable crude oil prices, increased refining capacity driven by the Dangote refinery, and the revitalization of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

A stable exchange rate will also play a crucial role in maintaining this positive trajectory.”

Also, in his presentation at the event, the Chief Economist and Director of Research & Development at the NESG, Dr. Olusegun Omisakin, said that the Group believed the country had the potential to record 5.5 per cent growth in GDP this year if it sustains the current reforms.

He stated: “A GDP growth rate of 5.5 per cent is achievable if Nigeria continues with stability-focused reforms. However, inefficient policy implementation and economic constraints could limit growth to 3.4 per cent, and a reversal of reforms could see it drop to 2.7 per cent.”

He added that: “The quality of policy execution in 2025 will determine whether Nigeria reaches its stabilisation goals or falls short.”

New Telegraph reports that in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) retained its GDP growth forecast for Nigeria this year at 3.2 per cent as projected in October last year.

The Fund, also left its GDP growth forecast for the country next year unchanged at 3.0 per cent. Similarly, in its Global Economic Prospects January 2025 report , the World Bank retained its GDP growth forecasts for Nigeria this year and next at 3.5 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively.

The Bank stated: “Growth in Nigeria is forecast to strengthen to an average of 3.6 per cent a year in 2025-26. Following monetary policy tightening in 2024, inflation is projected to gradually decline, boosting consumption and supporting growth in the services sector, which continues to be the main driver of growth.

Oil production is expected to increase over the forecast period but remain below the OPEC quota. The baseline forecast implies that per capita income growth will remain weak over the forecast horizon.”

The Bretton Woods institution further said that growth in Nigeria increased to an estimated 3.3 per cent in 2024, mainly driven by services sector activity, particularly in financial and telecommunication services, adding that “macroeconomic and fiscal reforms helped improve business confidence.”

