FDC Predicts ‘Hawkish’ Monetary Policy Under Cardoso

I f his nomination by President Bola Tinu- bu as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso and his team at the apex bank are likely to adopt a hawkish monetary policy, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said.

The firm, which stated this in a new report, indicated that a Cardoso-led CBN could raise the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 25bps to 19.0 percent per annum. At its meeting in July, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the MPR to 18.75 percent from 18.5 percent.

The Committee has maintained a tight monetary policy since May last year as part of its efforts to rein in soaring inflation which hit 25.8 percent in August. The MPC is scheduled to meet on September 25- 26. Last Friday, the Presidency announced in a statement that Tinubu had nominated Cardoso as CBN Governor, for a term of five years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Senate.⁣

The President also approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the CBN for a term of five years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Senate.⁣ The four nominated Deputy governors included, Mrs. Emem Usoro, Mr. Muhammad Dattijo, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello. Financial experts believe that apart from stepping up the fight against inflation, the five-man team will also focus on strengthening the naira by addressing FX issues.

Before Cardoso’s nomination, Folashodun Shonubi had been in charge of the apex bank in an acting capacity following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu. Shonubi, an economist, was the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) under former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended by Tinubu in June and was reported to have resigned from his position in August.⁣