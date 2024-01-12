FDC Predicts 28.70% Inflation For December

Nigeria’s headline inflation likely rose for the 12th month in a row to 28.7 per cent in December from 28.2 per cent in November, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said. The firm, which made the prediction in a report released yesterday, also forecast that food inflation increased to 33.20 per cent in December from 32.84 per cent in November.

Noting that “global and regional inflation has slowed and, in many cases, falling,” the FDC said rising inflation in Nigeria means that the country is fast becoming an outlier.” It further pointed out that most analysts were questioning the veracity of the country’s inflation data because of the issue of imported inflation. The firm explained: “Imported inflation has two components, the first is the nominal prices of commodities in the global markets, and the other is the exchange rate effect on domestic prices.

The naira fell by 38.84per cent in 2023; according to Bloomberg, it is now the 3rd worst-performing currency in the world.” “Monthly inflation is a more accurate measure of current inflation than annual inflation as it gives the current situation in the market than historical inflation. We are projecting that month-on-month inflation will rise to 2.11 per cent (annualized at 28.52%) from 2.09 per cent (annualized at 28.19%) in November as cost pressures persist. It implies that the pace of increase in the average price level surpassed the rate observed in October 2023,” the FDC added.

The financial advisory firm, which noted that food inflation is a major driver of inflation in Nigeria, said that it is projected this rise by 0.36 per cent to 33.20 per cent in December from 32.84 per cent in November as commodity prices moved in different directions last month. It stated: “While the prices of festive-related commodities like rice (17.14%), egg (15.38%), and turkey (10%) increased significantly, the price of onions (64%), tomatoes (47%), yam (20%), and pepper (16%) declined sharply due to the seasonal demand (festivities).

“Meanwhile, core inflation (inflation less seasonalities) is projected to decline by 0.07% to 22.21% from 22.38% in November. This mar- ginal decline is partly because of the slight appreciation in the value of the currency (especially towards the end of December).”