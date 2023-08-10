FDC Predicts 23.35% Inflation For July

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation likely rose to 23.35 percent in July 2023 from 22.79 percent in the preceding month. In a report released on Monday, the FDC stated that if its prediction proves correct and there is a further increase in inflation in July, it “would mark the seventh consecutive monthly in- crease and the highest inflation rate in 18 years.”

The firm further said: “Apart from the sustained uptick in the general price level, the slope of the inflation curve is becoming steep- er (i.e. the rate of change in inflation is increasing). This is an indication that the impact of recent policy changes is becoming more evident. “In a period of one month, the price of PMS has increased twice, first to N488/ltr and then to N617/ ltr. Diesel price is also up 5.88 percent to N720/ltr from N680/ltr, pushing up transport and logistics costs.

In addition, the naira touched an all-time low of N893/$ at the parallel market.” In addition, FDC stated that its “econometric model also suggests an increase in all components of inflation.” Specifically, it said: “Food inflation is estimated to rise by 0.33 percent to 25.58 percent while core inflation (inflation less seasonalities) is projected to increase by 0.22 percent to 20.49 percent. Month-on-month inflation, which reflects the current economic situation, will most likely surge by 0.15 percent to 2.28 percent (31.12% annualised).”

Although it noted that food prices are typically affected by seasonality, “in- creasing during the planting season and reducing during harvest due to in- creased supply,” the firm said that the, “surge in logistics costs, naira depreciation, and the customs duty exchange rate adjustment could keep commodity prices elevated despite the commencement of the harvest season.”

It added that the closing of some of the land borders and India’s ban on rice exports would reduce supply and further stoke pricing pressures, stating that it expects food inflation to rise by 0.33 percent to 25.58 percent. Noting that interest rate hikes have proven to be effective in curbing inflation, as can been seen from the current situation in the United States and the United Kingdom, the firm, however, pointed out that Nigeria’s inflation has maintained an upward trajectory despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) hawkish stance. This, according to the FDC, “is because monetary policy could be limited in a fiscally dominated economy.”