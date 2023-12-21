FDC: Nigeria’s GDP to Grow by 3.3% in 2024

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has projected that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow by 3.3 per cent in 2024 from an estimated growth rate of 2.61per cent this year. The firm made the forecast in its December 2023 Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation released yesterday.

According to the FDC, the projected increased GDP growth next year will be underpinned by factors such as: Reduced pace of inflation, improved foreign exchange supply, the operations of the Dangote Refinery and improved investment. The firm, which noted that President Bola Tinubu visits to different countries since he assumed office on May 29, “indicates an investment-led growth strategy,” pointed out that, “Nigeria’s business environment will improve as the policy direction becomes clear.”

While the firm said it believes “2024 looks promising,” it, however, stated that “policies must be credible to drive investment flows” which it said, are critical to driving Nigeria’s growth in the mid to long-term. The FDC, which noted that “investment is a function of confidence,” pointed out that investors will have confidence in a country’s economy if such a country has political and economic stability, policy consistency and clarity, as well as strong institutions and physical infrastructure.

In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) re- port, released last week, the World Bank recommended measures required to sustain and achieve the full benefits of reforms already embarked on by Federal Government. The measures include, controlling inflation and improving the stability of the FX market; achieving fiscal consolidation by sustaining savings from the PMS subsidy reform and improving non-oil revenues; and addressing structural barriers to growth, e.g. removing trade barriers.