FDC: Naira To Appreciate Towards N1,550/$1 In January

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd has predicted that the naira is likely to appreciate towards N1,550 per dollar in January next year.

The firm stated this in the November 2024 edition of its “Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session” report, released over the weekend.

The local currency has in recent weeks dropped to between N1,600 and N1,681 per dollar. However, the firm in its report, contended that the naira is currently, “misaligned from its fair value.”

Citing efforts by the monetary authority to ensure exchange rate stability, the FDC opined that “there is no economic justification for the naira to be trading at less than 30 per cent of its fair value in less than twelve months.”

Specifically, the Bismarck Rewane-led firm said it strongly believed that the naira would recover some of its losses in January 2025 given that, “the differential between the parallel market and the official market rate has virtually disappeared.”

It also stated that as the supply of dollars into the market is a function of oil production and prices, it believed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would announce a programme of dollar sales to the market similar to the T/Bill auction, adding that, this would help reduce market uncertainty.

Furthermore, the firm said it expected the naira to appreciate in January as it believes that the apex bank, “will be more explicit in its forex supply policy.”

Highlighting what it described as the high correlation between exchange rate and inflation in the country, the firm contended that, “every one per cent appreciation of the naira will reduce inflation by 0.02 per cent”.

“The exchange rate is the major cause of inflation in Nigeria, a partial recovery of the naira will not only help reduce inflation but will curb money supply saturation in the money market,” the FDC stated.

Meanwhile, the firm has said it expects inflation to rise to 34 per cent in November and that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its meeting later this month, “will maintain the status quo to allow policy effect to manifest.”

Its other predictions in the report include, that Q3’24 GDP is likely to come in at 3.0 per cent; the level of forex losses by the top corporates will increase sharply and that the Federal Government will issue a Eurobond of $2 billion this quarter , to meet its financial obligations and support the naira in the forex market.

In a report last Thursday, Bloomberg noted that recordhigh fixed-income yields and CBN’s intervention failed to stem the naira’s slide, as the local currency hit a fresh record low on the previous day.

The report noted that the naira weakened 0.6 per cent to N1,681 per dollar last Wednesday, according to FMDQ, indicating that it had lost 72 per cent of its value since forex reforms in June 2023 that allowed it to trade freely.

The report quoted Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc as saying: “Portfolio inflows seem to have faded over the past two weeks,” while central bank in – tervention to boost dollar sup – ply remained “moderate.” Gadio noted that, “Dollar demand tends to pick up periodically.”

