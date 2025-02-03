FDC: Naira Appreciation Unlikely To Last Long

Share

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said that it does not expect the naira’s appreciation against the dollar in recent days to continue as there has been, so far, no change in what it describes as the “fundamental drivers” of the local currency.

The firm, which stated this in a report released over the weekend, attributed the naira’s gains in the last few days to, “technical factors rather than an improvement in the underlying economic fundamentals.”

As the FDC put it, “in the last few days, we have seen a notable appreciation of the naira, record – ing gains of 1.82 per cent in the parallel market and 1.73 per cent in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) This improvement has been primarily driven by increased dollar liquidity, speculative trading, and short-term market interventions.

“However, this appreciation is unlikely to last long because the fundamental drivers of the currency (i.e., export earnings, agricultural production capacity and FDI) have not changed dramatically in the last few days.

Therefore, one can conclude that the recent gains in the naira are more based on technical factors rather than an improvement in the underlying economic fundamentals.”

Analysts note that although the naira has been largely stable against the greenback since December 2024, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stepped up its ongoing efforts to boost transparency in the foreign exchange market, the local currency noticeably started strengthening against the dollar last week.

Specifically, the naira appreciated from N1,533/$1 last Monday to close at N1,493 per dollar on January 30, according to Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rates released by the CBN.

The local currency had traded at N1,520 per dollar at the close of business last Tuesday, before appreciating further to N1,506/$1 on Wednesday, and N1,493 per dollar on Thursday.

Similarly, at the parallel market last Thursday, the naira appreciated to N1,627 against the dollar compared with N1,640/$1 last Tuesday.

While forex dealers at the parallel market said low demand for the dollar was responsible for the naira’s appreciation, analysts attributed it to additional measures introduced by the apex bank to boost transparency and liquidity in the forex market.

New Telegraph reports that the CBN, last Tuesday, launched the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code, which is aimed at enhancing transperency in the forex market.

Speaking at the event, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who was joined by the Managing Directors of deposit money banks (DMBs) in launching the code, declared that the era of opaque practices was over, noting that the FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency—that requires all stakeholders to play their part.

He stated: “We will not hesitate to act against any institution or individual that undermines the integrity of our financial markets.

The FX code is a binding commitment to accountability and transparency—and we must all play our part. Violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions.”

