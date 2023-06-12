FDC: June inflation to hit 25.2% on fuel subsidy removal

The decision by President Bola Tinubu to immediately remove the subsidy on fuel will lead to inflation rising to 25.2 per cent this month from the 22.7 per cent projected for the month of May, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said. The analysts, who stated this in a new report, also predicted that although the removal of fuel was a necessary measure, it would, however, push more Nigerians below the poverty line of $1.20 per day.

According to them, “fuel subsidy is gone but its inflationary impact will linger. Removing fuel subsidies was a difficult sell, but it had to be done. The once temporary measure that began in the 1970s to shield Nigerians from higher petrol prices has now cut a big hole in government revenue today. As of 2022, the government spent N4.39 trillion subsidising fuel, higher than the N2.45 trillion spent between 2018 and 2021.

“Worse, the NNPC, paying these subsidies on behalf of the government has been unable to remit a dime to the federation account for the past 10 months, leading to a decline in FAAC disbursements to state governments. FAAC allocations fell by 33.7 per cent to N656 billion in May from N990 billion in January 2023. Importantly, we expect the petrol subsidy removal to add three per cent to headline inflation, pushing it to 25.2 per cent in June before tapering towards the end of the year due to the positive multiplier effects of policy reforms.

“However, ripping the Band-Aid off has immediate and far-reaching implications, on the cost of living for consumers as food and transport costs skyrocket. As a result, many more Nigerians will slip below the poverty line of $1.20 per day.”

Noting that 133 million Nigerians were already considered multidimensional poor, “incapable of adequately meeting the basic needs of life (food, shelter, education, health),” the analysts also pointed out that the removal of fuel subsidy would lead to an increase in operating expenses and a likely drop in sales for businesses. They thus predicted that “the reduction in aggregate demand due to weak consumer purchasing power will impact GDP growth negatively.”

In addition, the analysts stated that given the surge in prices, occasioned by the removal of the subsidy, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was likely to again increase interest rate at its next meeting.

They said: “Another interest rate hike may be imminent. Policy makers are in a bind as to how to manage the liquidity-induced inflation and the cost push effect of petrol pricing. Initial thoughts are that the MPC will tighten some more and allow the effective rates of interest, which are presently very low to rise in the direction of inflation.”

According to the analysts, while the full impact of the petrol price adjustment would only be felt in the inflation numbers for June, Nigeria’s headline inflation will likely sustain its upward trajectory when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) releases its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Thursday (June 15).

Specifically, they stated that “we are forecasting a spike of 22.7 per cent in the month of May from 22.22 per cent in April. The rate of increase in the level of inflation has become more rapid than in earlier months. The major drivers of inflation during the month of May remain money supply growth (up 18.87% y-o-y), supply shortages (planting season effect) and exchange rate pass-through (depreciated 3.3% to N765/$).”