FDC: Inflation To Sustain Downward Trajectory

Citing exchange rate stability, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has predicted that Nigeria’s inflation rate will likely maintain its recent downward trajectory.

The firm, which made the prediction in a report released over the weekend, stated that, “the naira has gained 0..43 per cent to trade at N1,623/$ in the past two weeks,” adding that they expect the local currency, “to remain stable within the range of N1,600/$ – N1,650/$.”

It noted that the country’s gross external reserves rose by 1.56 per cent to $38.52 billion in the month of May, pointing out that “accretion and stability in gross external reserves is expected to bolster the ability of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to defend the naira.”

Specifically, the firm said: “Exchange rate stability is favourable for lower inflationary pressures. In April, headline inflation declined to 23.71 per cent from 24.23 per cent . We expect inflation to maintain this downward trajectory.”

New Telegraph reports that following the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the country’s headline inflation rate fell sharply from 34.80 per cent in December 2024 to 24.48per cent in January 2025.

The rate fell further to 23.18 per cent in February and even though it rose slightly to 24.23 per cent in March , it resumed its downward trend in April, falling to 23.71 per cent.

In the latest edition of its Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released last month, the World Bank stated: “Gauging inflation dynamics in early 2025 is difficult, given the consumer price index rebasing, but price pressures remain high.

The last Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN, in February 2025, appropriately kept the monetary policy stance unchanged to help combat price increases.

