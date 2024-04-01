FDC: Inflation May Moderate To 23% By Year-end

Although Nigeria’s inflation rate, which rose for the fourteenth consecutive month to hit 31.70 per cent in February, will remain high in the first half of the year, it is likely to moderate to 23 per cent by the end of the year, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the outcome of last week’s meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

According to the analysts, as part of its ongoing fight to tackle inflation as well as naira weakness, the MPC increased the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 200 basis points to 24.75 per cent, left the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) unchanged at 45 per cent and adjusted the asymmetric corridor to +100 bps/-300bps. They noted that while inflation continues to maintain an uptrend with core and food inflation heading north, the naira has strengthened significantly in recent times as it gained 45.08 per cent from the all-time low of N1,915/$1 at the parallel market.

The analysts said they expect the appreciation of the naira to lead to a reduction in inflation given that, according to them: “Exchange rate pass through contributes 50 per cent to headline inflation.” Thus, the financial experts stated that before the next MPC meeting in May, they expect “inflation to remain elevated in H2’24 (and) could moderate to 23per cent by year end.” They also predicted that the “MPC (is) likely to maintain status quo in May (and) month on-month inflation will taper in March.”

In addition, the analysts said they expect a gradual reduction in food prices, “diesel price to fall further below N1,000/litre,” naira stability to attract more foreign portfolio inflows and that fiscal measures will be introduced to complement monetary control tools. New Telegraph recently reported that while reacting to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) February inflation report, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited had predicted that the inflation rate would likely hit 34 per cent in March. The analysts said they expect inflation to continue to head north for most part of this year as a result of factors such as the impact of insecurity on the food supply chain, removal of fuel subsidy, increase in electricity tariffs and the depreciation of the naira.