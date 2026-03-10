FDC Forecasts Nigeria’s Inflation To Ease To 14.02% In February

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that they expect Nigeria’s headline inflation to fall to 14.02 per cent in February 2026 from 15.10 per cent in January.

The analysts, who made the prediction in the firm’s Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session (EBS) presentation for March 2026, released over the weekend, however, said that they expected the increase in fuel prices, occasioned by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, to result in inflation rising to 14.8 percent in March.

For instance, on their outlook for the months of March and April, the analysts said: “Inflation in February will slide marginally before the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) effect in March.” They also predicted that “the retail price of PMS may touch N1,000 per litre.”

In addition, the analysts said they expect the naira, “to trade flat at both parallel and market at N1400– N1450/$,” adding that: “Nigeria’s gross external reserves will build up to $53 billion.”

On the possible impacts of the Middle East crisis on economic activities in Nigeria, the analysts said it could lead to higher oil production output, “as upstream players take advantage of higher global oil prices.”

Furthermore, they said the crisis is likely to boost export earnings and fiscal revenues, thereby improving Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement.

New Telegraph reports that in a note released over the weekend, analysts at United Capital Research forecast that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate will decline to 13.53 per cent in February 2026, compared with the 15.10 per cent recorded in January 2026.

According to the analysts, “the expected drop in inflation rate is on account of the stability and appreciation in the foreign exchange (FX) market. The moderation in imported input costs and drop in the prices of some consumer items despite the increase in the prices of a few items including also resulted in the expected drop in inflation rate.”