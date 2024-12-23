FDC: FAAC’s Growth To Accelerate Further In 2025

Share

Citing a likely increase in oil prices and production, as well as increased revenue from cocoa harvest, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has said it expects the significant growth in Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation in recent times, to accelerate further in 2025.

The firm made the prediction in its “Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session-December 2024” report released over the weekend.

The FDC stated: “FAAC allocation so far has maintained a positive trend. November FAAC rose 22.70% to N1.73 trillion from N1.41 trillion in October.

This was majorly driven by the increase in statutory revenue and Value Added Tax. Revenue from an exchange difference due to naira depreciation also contributed to the increase.”

It further said: “We expect a further increase in FAAC in Q1’25 as: “Oil prices rise, although moderately on geopolitical tension (and) domestic oil production sustains an upward trend coupled with increased revenue from cocoa harvest.”

The firm which noted that Nigeria’s domestic oil production has “experienced a rising trend since 2023”, said it expected this to continue in 2025.

Specifically, it stated that “2024 saw a recovery in oil production due to the increased output in Bonny, Forcados, Utapate, Odudu & Brass terminals.

However, the oil rig witnessed a decline in 2024 to 11 in November from 15 in January, which signals underinvestment.

Domestic oil production is expected to increase in 2025 and 2026 as the government ramps up security measures at oilfields to crack down on pipeline theft & sabotage.”

According to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) 2024 Monthly Oil Market Report, Nigeria’s oil output increased to 1.48 million barrels per day(bpd) in November 2024, compared with 1.3 million bpd in the previous month.

This means that the country retained its position as the continent’s leading oil producer, surpassing Algeria’s 908,000 bpd and Congo’s 268,000 bpd.

OPEC said it relied on primary data that it got through direct communication, noting that secondary sources reported 1.417 million bpd as Nigeria’s crude production in November — up from 1.4 million bpd in October.

