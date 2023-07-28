FDC: External Reserves May Rise On Higher Oil Prices

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said that they expect Nigerqaia’s external reserves to increase slightly as the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 80 percent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings) rises above $80pb.

The analysts, who stated this in a new report, projected that lower US oil inventories and reduced supply from major producers, such as Saud Arabia and Russia, will send oil prices climbing above$80pb. Noting that Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves maintained its downward trend in June, falling by 2.57 percent to close the month at $34.12 billion from $35.02 billion at the beginning of the month, the analysts, who attributed the depletion to, “the volatile oil price movement,” stated that “the expected rise in the external reserves could support the CBN’s ability to strengthen the currency.”

According to the analysts, the expected rise in the external reserves “would ease the pressure on the naira in the near term.” Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum (IEF), the world’s largest international organisation of energy ministers, was reported by CNBC over the weekend as say- ing that while demand for oil has already returned to pre-pandemic levels and set for a record annual average this year, supply is having trouble keeping up, setting the stage for higher prices in the second half of 2023.

Demand is rising, and the market will see massive inventory draws be- ginning this quarter and lasting through next year, McMonigle was reported by the CNBC as saying in an interview.

“So, for the second half of this year, we’re going to have serious problems with supply keeping up, and as a result, you’re going to see prices respond to that,” McMonigle was quoted as saying by the media outfit. China and India, the world’s largest and third-largest oil importers, respectively, will be the key drivers of rising oil demand, he added.

Goldman Sachs had said it expected oil prices to rise to $86 per barrel at year-end, as record-high oil de- mand and lowered supply will lead to a large market deficit.