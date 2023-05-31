FDC expects slow GDP growth in Q2

Citing the impact of political activities on economic events, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said they expect real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to be sluggish in the second quarter of this year.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows that the economy expanded by 2.3 per cent in real terms in Q1’23, below the 3.5 per cent growth rate recorded in Q4’23, and 3.1 per cent y/y recorded in Q1’22.

According to the NBS, the slow in growth in Q1’23 was as a result of the cash scarcity experienced by most Nigerians in the first three months of the year, which led to a slowdown in economic activity, especially in the informal sector. Reacting to the NBS data in a report obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts noted that while the first quarter is usually, “characterised by a lull in economic and business activities due to the delay in the resumption of business operations, in 2023, it was compounded by the adverse effects of the naira cash crunch and fuel scarcity.”

On their projection for this quarter, they stated: “Real GDP growth is likely to slow in Q2 as political activities cloud economic events. This would be compounded by the CBN’s hawkish stance, which would increase borrowing costs. The MPC raised the benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 18.5 per cent p.a. at its recently concluded meeting. “The good news is that there is increased probability of policy and institutional reforms after the new government is sworn-in. Even though reforms come with short-term pains, the long term gains are enormous as the economy moves from partial to general dynamic equilibrium.”

In a report released over the weekend, analysts at United Capital Research said they still expected Nigeria’s economy to grow by 2.8 per cent this year, despite of NBS reporting a contraction in Q1.

The analysts said that their optimism about the country’s economy still recording growth this year was based on the positive outlook for the services sector as well as the revival in the agricultural sector.

They said: “Looking ahead, we still envisage the Nigerian economy will expand by 2.8 per cent in FY-2023. For Q2-2023, we expect to see improvement in GDP numbers as the effects of the cash crunch that resulted from the implementation of the naira redesign policy and the effects of the faux fuel scarcity we experienced in Q1-2023 has waned progressively. “Our optimism stems from a positive outlook for the services sector, which accounts for c.57.3 per cent of real GDP especially the financial services sector and the resurgence of the agricultural sector.”