FDC: Economic Diversification Key To Nigeria’s Inflation Fight

Share

For Nigeria to be able to meet widespread projections that its inflation rate would likely decline to the mid-teens by 2026, the country must step up efforts to diversify its economy, “while implementing policies that drive productivity and long-term economic resilience,” Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said.

The firm, which stated this in a report released on Tuesday, harped on the need for the country to focus more on addressing “production deficiency” and less on restricting imports, if it is to effectively tackle key drivers of inflation such as its dependence on imports and weak currency problem.

Indeed, it warned that “import restriction can plunge an economy that has production deficiency problem into economic crisis with non-trivial welfare implications.”

The FDC said: “Inflation is expected to peak and begin a gradual decline, with forecasts pointing to a reduction to the 25 per cent range in 2025 and further easing to the mid-teens by 2026.

To sustain this momentum, Nigeria must accelerate efforts to diversify its economy, especially given the looming risks of lower oil prices, while implementing policies that drive productivity and long-term economic resilience.

“Over the past three decades, Nigeria’s efforts to address exchange rate crises and import dependency through import restrictions have often exacerbated rather than resolved the underlying economic concerns.

This calls for reexamining the perceived economic problem with a diagnostic lens. “To tackle the import dependence and weak currency problem, Nigeria needs to address production deficiency by dismantling the systemic bottlenecks that distort resource allocation, impede economic coordination, and limit productive efficiency.

These bottlenecks arise from entrenched institutional inefficiencies, regulatory rigidity, and fragmented economic frameworks that fail to optimize factor utilisation.”

Share

Please follow and like us: